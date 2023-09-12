Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost potential will increase if clouds clear after midnight, allowing temperatures to rapidly drop towards the lower 30s. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&