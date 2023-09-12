...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive
outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost potential will increase if clouds clear
after midnight, allowing temperatures to rapidly drop towards the
lower 30s.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&