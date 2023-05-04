RHINELANDER, Wisc. (WJFW)- We have seen a lot of action in high school sports for the 2022-2023 season in Wisconsin. There have been records broken, state championships won, upsets and so much more. Athletes from all over the area have competed in tough games and seasons, hoping to bring their school to glory and win them a state championship. Other athletes have show resilience, taking over games and emerging as genuine superstars. Newswatch12 has been covering teams and players from all over the area all season long, and decided to honor these boys and girls with the Newswatch12 Athlete of the Year. These athletes have proven that they are able to take over and control the games they are involved in as well as prove that they are natural leaders for their schools. These nominees were selected because they were the best players on their team, a key part in leading their team to conference championships, were multi-sport athletes or just plain fun to watch.
Here are the nominees for the Newswatch12 Athletes of the Year:
Male:
Logan Baumgartner, Medford: Logan Baumgartner's reason for being on this list is simple, he was the best player on the best team in three different sports for this season. Baumgartner was the starting quarterback for the Medford Raiders, who finished as runner-ups in the Great Northern Conference. He threw for over 1,000 yards, and led his team to the postseason, and earned second team All-Great Northern Conference honors at quarterback and first team All-Great Northern Conference honors at defensive back. On the hardwood, Baumgartner was also a force to be reckoned with. He was named the Great Northern Conference Player of the Year, leading his team to a conference title and all the way to the WIAA Sectional Final, where they were one game short of making the State tournament. During the season, Baumgartner averaged 20.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg and 3.1 apg, which was enough to also give him unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference honors. Baumgartner is also a star baseball player for the Raiders, where he is an infielder on the team currently in first place in the Great Nortern Conference standings. Baumgartner recently committed to UW-Stevens Point, where he will play basketball with fellow nominee Mason Prey next year.
Gus Fink, Three Lakes: Gus Fink is another three-sport athlete that has too many accolades to count. Fink is a thrower, wrestler and football player for Three Lakes. Over his career, Fink has tallied 97 wins in wrestling, is a four-time All-Northern Lakes Conference selection in four different weight classes, qualified for sectionals four times and qualified for state once in 2023. He considers wrestling to be his second-best sport. This is because Fink is one of the best track and field athletes in school history. He is a two-time All-Northern Lakes Conference selection, and holds the school record for the discus. He is a two-time conference champion in shot put and a one-time conference champion in the discus. He also qualified for the state tournament in 2022 for the discus, and plans on making another run at the state tournament this year. His throwing skills landed him a spot on the South Dakota School of Mines track and field team for next year.
Charlie Heck, Rhinelander: Charlie Heck's 2022-2023 athletic season is synonymous with the state tournament. In soccer, Heck was a part of the team the team that made it to the WIAA state tournament for the first time in school history. While on that team, he earned Great Northern Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and was a unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference selection. That wasn't the only time Heck was involved in a state qualifying team this year. He was a part of the boys swimming team that won the Great Northern Conference and also their first state title in school history. While on the team, Heck was a three-time first team All-Great Northern Conference selection as well as a one-time second team All-Great Northern Conference selection. Heck was also a part of the 200 medley relay team that won the state championship. If that resume doesn't impress you, it's not done yet. heck is also on the Rhinelander tennis team, who is looking to win their ninth-straight Great Northern Conference championship.
Nolan Lurvey, Northland Pines: Nolan Lurvey is the first non-three sport athlete to make the list, but don't let that fool you, this kid can ball. The Northland Pines basketball team was nicknamed the "Showtime Eagles," and rightfully so, based off of their highlight reel style of plays. Lurvey was the Magic Johnson comparison of that team, with his flashy passes and alley-oops, it seemed that every play had that "play of the year" feel to it. On the hardwood, Lurvey averaged 11.2 ppg, 6.9 rpg and 4.8 apg, which was good enough to earn him first team All-Great Northern Conference honors. Lurvey is also a standout player for Northland Pines in baseball, where he plays shortstop for the Eagles.
Mason Prey, Newman Catholic: Mason Prey was the star player on Newman Catholic's state championship basketball team during the 2022-2023 season. He averaged 22.8 ppg and 4.4 apg, both of those leading his team. His style of play can best be described with one word: Dominant. Prey was able to take over games, and put the team on his back, willing the Fighting Cardinals to wins, and helping lead the way for their state title run. Prey's dominance on the court reflected well with college recruiters, as he recently committed to play for UW-Stevens Point, along with fellow Newswatch12 Athlete of the Year nominee Logan Baumgartner. Prey and the Fighting Cardinals also won the Marawood-South Conference, where he was a unanimous first team All-Marawood South Conference selection and was named to the All-Defensive team as well.
Davin Stoffel, Mosinee: The Great Northern Conference didn't run through Mosinee this year, it ran through Davin Stoffel. He was a part of the team that won the Great Northern Conference in football. On the gridiron, Stoffel was the Great Northern Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as a two-time unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference selection, with one being at wide receiver and the other being at linebacker. Stoffel is also the recipient of the Wissports Al Toon Award, given to the state's top wide receiver or tight end. During the 2022 season, he caught 51 passes for 1,012 yards and 17 touchdowns. On defense, he had 123 total tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception and two defensive touchdowns in just 11 games. Those accolades were good enough to earn him multiple collegiate scholarship offers, including D-1 FCS school South Dakota State University, where he will be attending next fall to play football for the Jackrabbits. The gridiron wasn't the only thing Stoffel dominated on this season, he also was a star basketball player for Mosinee. He was a unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference selection on the hardwood. He averaged 18 ppg, 9.1 rpg and 3.8 apg, leading his team in points and rebounds. He is also a star player for Mosinee's baseball team, making him a three-sport athlete. In baseball, Stoffel is batting with a .417 batting average with 10 hits, two being triples.
Female:
Nora Gremban, Northland Pines: Nora Gremban is the only non-senior to make this list for male or female athletes, but she has proven that she still deserves this nomination despite her youth. Gremban is a two-sport athlete, running both cross country and track and field for Northland Pines. Not only does she run for her school, she runs a lot. Gremban is a phenomenal distance runner, who has already seen state titles as just a freshman and sophomore. Now a junior, Gremban has had a great season in cross country and is looking to add on to that success in track and field. In cross country, Gremban was the Great Northern Conference champion, sectional champion and state runner-up. She Set the school record with a time of 18:05, and was also named the Great Northern Conference Girls Runner of the Year, while also being named to the first team All-Great Northern Conference team. That second place finish at state was also her only loss she suffered in the 2022 season. In track, she has already established herself as the woman to beat in the Great Northern Conference. Gremban says that she is hoping to take the "triple crown" for distance running, winning the state title for the 800m, 1,600m and the 3,200m races. She's already on pace to do that, as she has set an indoor school record for all of those races this season. Gremban's season isn't over yet, but she is hoping to add more state titles to her trophy shelf as just a junior.
Grace Krawze, Laona/Wabeno: If you are a fan of Laona/Wabeno athletics, odds are you're probably a fan of Grace Krawze as well. Krawze is a three-sport athlete for the Rebels, where she excels in all three sports. In volleyball, she was a setter and defensive specialist, tallying up an impressive 1,058 assists, leading the team, and 41 aces over the 2022 season. Krawze was a key part of the team that finished as runner-ups in the Northern Lakes Conference, and was one win away from the state tournament. Krawze is also a star softball player for the Rebels, where she pitches and plays third base. She holds a .318 batting average, second-best on the team, six RBI's, tied for a team best and is also tied for the most team wins as a pitcher. She's also thrown 16 strikeouts this season in just five games, which has helped Laona/Wabeno move their way up to the top spot in the Northern Lakes Conference with a perfect 3-0 conference record. Now, on to her third sport, basketball. Krawze was a starting guard for the Laona/Wabeno basketball team that made it all the way to a state tournament. During the 2022-2023 season, Krawze averaged 8.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg and a team-high 2.6 apg, which was enough to earn her first team All-Northern Lakes Conference honors. As a team, Laona/Wabeno was able to hand Crandon their only regular-season loss, which helped give them a share of the Northern Lakes Conference title.
Ava Lamers, Rhinelander: The pride of Rhinelander. If Ava Lamers could be a 12-sport athlete, she probably would, and would also probably be the best athlete on all of those teams for Rhinelander, because she's just that good. However, Lamers is only a three-sport athlete for her senior year for the Hodags. She was a volleyball player in the fall, where she earned an honorable mention for the Great Northern Conference. In the winter, she played basketball for the Hodags, and on the hardwood is where she really shines the brightest. Lamers' 2022-2023 season had what seemed like a new major achievement every week. During the season, Lamers scored her 1,000th career point, something only a handful of players has done in school history. On top of that, Lamers averaged an impressive 23.5 ppg, 6.6 rpg and 3.8 apg, which was easily enough for her to receive unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference honors. Now on to Spring sports, where, you guessed it, Lamers is a star athlete for the Hodags in soccer. She is a part of a dynamic duo with Sohpie Miljevich, where the two of them have scored the majority of the goals for the Hodags this season. Rhinelander is currently neck and neck with Lakeland Union, looking to make a run at a conference title and, potentially, a state title run as well, and they definitely have a shot with Lamers leading the charge.
Martha Miller, Medford: One word can best describe Martha Miller's senior season at Medford: Marvelous. Miller is a two-sport athlete, playing volleyball and softball for the Raiders in the 2022-2023 season, and she's one of the best in the conference at both. In volleyball, Miller was a unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference selection, the only player on her team to earn that honor. While she was one of the best players in the conference in volleyball, it's on the softball field where she really shines. Miller has been on a tear this season for the Raiders, doing it at just about every position to help lead her team to one of the best seasons in school history. Right now, the Raiders are a perfect 14-0 in regular season games, 7-0 in the conference games, good enough to give them the top spot in the Great Northern Conference standings and ranked number one in the state for Division-2, according to the Wissports coaches poll. Miller has led the way for the Raiders all season long, where she's been used as a pitcher and utility player, helping her team go undefeated with only six games left in the regular season. Her talent on the field has translated to multiple collegiate offers. However, Miller will be continuing her dominant performance on the softball field for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay next season.
Julianna Ouimette, Lakeland Union: Julianna Ouimette had one of the most spectacular basketball seasons that anyone has seen in a long time. However, basketball wasn't her only sport in the 2022-2023 school year. In fact, on top of being the best basketball player in the Great Northern Conference, Ouimette played tennis as well. In the fall, Julianna and her sister were named second team All-Great Northern Conference at the number one doubles spot, and even made it all the way to sectionals. While she was a great tennis player, it was her basketball skills that brought the attention for her to receive multiple Division-1 offers, with her eventually choosing Lehigh University as her landing spot. During her senior season, Ouimette led the team in points and assists. She averaged 21.1 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 8.0 apg and 7.1 spg in her senior season. During her senior season, she scored her 2,000th point and broke the school's all-time career points, assists and steals record in the process. She finished her career with a total of 2,349 points, 713 rebounds, 727 assists and 757 steals. She was a part of the Lakeland Union team that finished as undefeated Great Northern Conference champions, and was named Co-Great Northern Conference Player of the Year, along with her sister Kristina. Julianna was also a unanimous first team All-Great Northern Conference selection during her senior season. That wasn't her most impressive achievement, however. Julianna was named a finalist for Miss Wisconsin Basketball, the same award her mother and head coach, Melissa Ouimette, had won as well. She helped lead her team to the state tournament, where she scored 30 points in a losing effort against Pewaukee. After the state tournament, she was named to the WBCA first team All-State honors. Once her career ended, Julianna finished as the 11th all-time leading scorer in Wisconsin state history, and set 18 school records.
Kallie Volk, Three Lakes: Kallie Volk had big shoes to fill coming in to her senior year, and she absolutely delivered. Volk's family has seen success through generations. Kallie's older sister, Kortnie, was a great athlete at Three Lakes a few year ago, and their father, Charlie, is the Athletic Director for the school. They say that pressure creates diamonds, and Kallie Volk proved that by shining bright in three sports for the Bluejays. In cross country, Volk was awarded first team All-Northern Lakes Conference, was the Northern lakes Conference champion and qualified for the state meet. In basketball, she was the team leader as well. Volk was the leading scorer, averaging 15.4 ppg while also bringing in 8.0 rpg, passing for 1.8 apg and putting in work on the defensive side as well, averaging 3.7 spg, the most on the team. She was a unanimous first-team All-Northern Lakes Conference selection, the only one on her team to receive that honor. But, track and field is where Volk shines the brightest, which is why that's the sport she will be competing in at the collegiate level for UW-Milwaukee next season. In her senior season, Volk won the indoor state championship for high jump and was the state runner-up in the long jump and triple jump, which is why she was awarded the Girls' MVP for the indoor state track and field meet. In outdoor track and field, Volk is currently ranked first for high jump, long jump, triple jump and the 200m dash in the Division-3 sectional.
The winner of the male and female athlete of the year awards will be announced in the coming weeks.