WAUSAU, WI (WJFW)-Newman Catholic hosted Edgar in a Marwood south conference showdown for softball.
Edgar has a 4-6 record so far this season looking to bounce back after a four game losing streak. Newman Catholic is 3-3 and is coming off a win against Chequamegon.
Newman Catholic worked together well to secure many stops to Edgars efforts. Many back and forth going from inning to inning which means dynamic play making.
Newman prevailed and took the win 3 -1.
Edgar will play Newman Catholic again May 4th.