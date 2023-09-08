WABENO, Wis. (WJFW) - After winning two straight state championships, it shocked many people to learn that Newman Catholic was 0-2 going into the game against Laona/Wabeno. Despite their performances in games up to this point, Newman Catholic looked liked the state champions they are. Offence was clicking all night as quarterback Tyler Ackermann connected on several big plays which led the fighting Cardinals to a 37-0 victory.
Tonight's 37 point outing is Newman Catholic's highest scoring affair of the season. The fighting Cardinals look to keep this win streak alive as they host Port Edwards at home next weekend. After the loss, Laona/Wabeno falls to 1-2 on the year and looks to get back to .500 with a matchup next week against Florence.