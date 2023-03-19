MADISON, Wisc (WJFW)- Newman Catholic had a good run this year knocking out their competition and playing aggressive. They didn't have a perfect year, having earned the second place spot to Marathon in the Marawood South Conference. However, they showed up when it mattered. The tournament rounds, they had a perfect record and kept their eyes focused on the goal.
Friday, they played Royall in hopes of moving on to the state finale. They took the victory 52 to 42 where they looked to play McDonell Central Catholic in the final game of the season for the golden ball.
It was a very high paced, back and forth game between the teams. The Macks coverage on the fighting cardinals was heavy. But where Newman Catholic excelled was in their defense. They knew McDonell Catholic had key playmakers but they made sure to stop them and score.
"We knew they were going to try to come in and out score us," said Connor Krach. "We knew we'd be able to score but we just had to make sure we'd be able to stop their best players."
Connor Krach isn't Newman's usual top scorer but Saturday was the day he showed out, dropping multiple threes to keep the team ahead. Newman Catholic led the entirety of the game even as McDonell began to gain in the second half. The fighting Cardinals took the first half 36-22, but McDonell came out strong and closed the 14 point gap to three late in the second half.
"When we were up double digits at half time coach made sure to preach to us that the game is zero to zero," said Connor Krach. "We might not have won that second half but we had a good enough lead in the first half. Overall coach just calms us down and made sure to get a good look on the offense and that helped us."
Newman Catholic won 66-54 over McDonell Central Catholic. This is Newman Catholics first boys basketball state championship win in school history. The boys knew that winning would hold more weigh then simply making an appearance at state.
"I got a text from one of my trainers after our game yesterday (Royall) and he said they only remember you for the next one (McDonell)," said Mason Prey. "That one really hit me because is we lost today no one would really realize that we made it to state so just to be in the record book and to be D5 state champs is just an incredible feeling."