Additional temporary permits have been issued for ongoing easement dispute in Lac Du Flambeau.
According to the town of Lac Du Flambeau website, the town chairman hand delivered a 22-thousand-dollar check to the tribe today.
Permits were then issued for the four roads with expired easements allowing them to stay open. Those permits will last one month and are set to expire on July 12th.
The agreement comes just one day before the previous temporary agreement was set to expire after being issued in March.