Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED FOR THE MIDDLE OF THIS WEEK... .A clipper low pressure system will bring 3 to 5 inches of snow to Vilas county through tonight, with lesser amounts farther south. Gusty winds may cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. A more intense winter storm is expected during the midweek period. The first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches along and south of Highway 29 Tuesday night into early Wednesday. The second, and more impactful part of the storm will arrive during the late afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will occur during this period. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages. ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 14 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, and produce widespread blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Door, Florence, Forest, Menominee, Northern Marinette County, Northern Oconto County, Southern Marinette County, and Southern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and power lines, resulting in sporadic power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&