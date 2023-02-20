PHILLIPS - New leadership is coming to the Phillips Public School District.
Rachel Hoffman is set to become the next superintendent, according to the district office. Hoffman will replace current superintendent Rick Morgan, who announced his retirement following the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year.
Hoffman currently serves as director of Teaching, Learning, and Technology at the Rhinelander School District and has been at the district since 2001.
Hoffman starts her position officially on July 1.