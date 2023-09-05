New Shepherd's Watch Christian Academy enjoys private school exemptions

MATTOON, Wisc. (WJFW) -- A new Christian private school opened in the town of Mattoon, just south of Antigo. The spot was previously Mattoon Elementary, which was shut down by the Unified School District of Antigo in 2016.
The new school, called Shepherd's Watch Christian Academy, celebrated its first day of school Tuesday morning with a chapel service and bell ringing ceremony.
Shepherd's Watch is part of a larger national trend of parents demanding more oversight of their children's education. In this case, parent and school board member Zak Kickhaver said he doesn't want his kids learning about LBTQ+ issues, Critical Race Theory, or Evolution.
"You keep hearing stories in the news and around of some pretty awful books in schools," said Kickhaver, a father of three. "Here we're guaranteed not to have that here. They've all been gone through and looked over, and certain books aren't allowed."
Kickhaver also said Shepherd's Watch has applied for funding through the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program. The program currently funds 314 schools and 17,079 students, according to its website.
Supporters of the program say it allows parents to choose the best option for their families, regardless of income.
Although schools in the program may receive some government funding through the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program, they are still exempt from federal law regarding what they can and cannot teach.