FIFIELD, Wis. (WJFW)- Some people like to dive more in depth into the history of where they live. In Price County there is now a new place to do so. The Price County Historical Society has been hard at work getting the Louis A. Koenig Research Center ready for visitors.
“Its been kind of a dream of all of ours and all the different steps that took place to planning all this on what size of the building, what we want in the building," said Tom Kaiser the Project Manager of the Louis A. Kaenig Research Center.
The new research center will have past paper and photograph materials of Park Falls and Phillips. As well as much family history and past school items for people to learn about.
“In our school we have a lot of the Park Falls and Philips year books and I know when I’ve hosted their kids will say mom what year did you graduate you know ’63 and they’ll open up the yearbook and go mom did you really go to school with you hair looking like that,” said Etola Foytek the President of the Price County Historical Society.
With many donations and hard work from locals the historical society is excited to open the building to the public.
“It’s about the people everybody came together and they were supportive of us and we appreciated that more then you can say,” said Kaiser.
The research center is located at W7207 Pine Street in Fifield. The Louis A. Koenig research centers grand opening is Saturday September 16 at 11 a.m. and will host the dedication ceremony at 1 p.m.