Wisconsin public schools are facing higher teacher turnover rates. Teacher turnover is normal but according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum the 2022 to 2023 school year saw the highest in over a decade for public schools.
The Wisconsin Policy forum recently released a new report that shows an increase in public school teacher turnover rates in Wisconsin in 2023.
“We were hearing a lot of concerns from district administrators about their turnover rates and what we found was that in the first full year of the pandemic that’s that 2020 to 2021 school year turnovers were actually down. But then the next school year they start ticking up and by the time we got into the 2022 to 2023 school year they were at their highest point in the 14 years that we studied," said Sara Shaw a Senior Researcher at Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The report states last year’s turnover rate was the highest since 2009 at 15.8%. Overall, looking at the average over the 14 years studied the turnover was slightly lower.
“So the average across the state was 11.5% for all turnover across the years we studied, and 8% of that total is due to the leave rate and only about 3% is due to the move rate so when we think about turnover it’s really about how do we keep teachers in classrooms all together," said Shaw.
While some communities may be impacted on a greater scale it continues to be a concern for everyone.
“It was our smallest rural districts that saw the highest rates of turnover and suburban districts saw the lowest rates but even there they were still above 10%, so there are districts that are feeling this problem more than others," said Shaw.
With districts and students that may have struggled due to the pandemic, The change of a student’s strong relationship with a teacher could further impact a student’s education.
“But when it is elevated levels like we’re seeing and we saw in the last school year, that makes it very difficult to sustain the kind of relationships and improvement that students would really benefit from right now,” said Shaw. “Even in some of our most affluent and stable districts this is still an issue.”
The link to the full Wisconsin Policy Forum report can be found here.