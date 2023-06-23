MINOCQUA - Lakeland Union high school will have a new principal next school year.
The school board accepted the resignation of Chad Gauerke effective at the end of this month. In a message to the media, district administrator Robert Smudde thanked him for his 9 years with the district.
The board approved Levi Massey to be the next principal for Lakeland union High School. Mr. Massey was unanimously approved by the board of education. He has been with the district for the past five years serving as the dean of students and the associate principal.