New natural gas power facility is operational

WESTON, Wis (WJFW) – Wisconsin Public Service is investing in efficient energy. Its new Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engine (R.I.C.E.) facility went online at the beginning of August and is providing electricity to Central Wisconsin. The engines are powered by natural gas and create power with less carbon emissions than other fossil fuel burning plants. Matt Cullen works in media relations for WPS and says, “These units are very efficient, they’re very modern and they are low carbon units and they partner well with renewable energy technologies and facilities such as solar energy parks and wind energy facilities as well.”
R.I.C.E. Facility Asset Manager Scott Johnson says the facility is able to be powered up during high demand for electricity or when solar or wind power are operating at less than capacity. Johnson, “These engines can start up right away to provide that energy to serve our customers.” Johnson says these engines might look familiar, he says they are, “Four stroke engines, similar to what you have in your car or vehicle but just on a larger scale, we have 18 cylinders per engine and you know from a horsepower perspective, it’s about 25,000 horsepower.” All-together, the 7 engines are able to create 128-megawatts (MW) of power, which is enough to electricity to power 77,000 homes. Cullen says, “This facility is going to support the goals that we have to deliver affordable, reliable, and clean energy to our customers as we head forward into the future.”