New hangars coming to Manitowish Waters airport

MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WJFW) - Manitowish Waters airport is making progress on construction that will likely bring 18 new Hangars to its airport. The airport committee’s chairman Jerry Wilke told Newswatch 12 that leisure travel to the Northwoods has heavily increased since the pandemic.
“More and more people are able to work remotely,” said Wilke. “And so we’re seeing more people come up not just for a weekend but maybe it’s the long weekend or the ten day period of time. So right now, we’ve got a tremendous interest in new hangars so that folks can fly out of the big city and they’ve got a place to keep the airplane safe.”
Wilke said the project will be financed entirely through public funds. He added, however, that those who actually use airports like Manitowish Waters will foot the majority of the bill.
“About 90% of that is paid for by the federal government, about 5% from the state government and then 5% local,” said Wilke. “And actually, the government part of this from Madison and from Washington D.C. actually comes out of the fuel tax. So, the airport users are the ones that are actually paying for it.”
Wilke added that the additional hangar space will potentially house up to 20 additional airplanes.
“At the present time there’s a tremendous interest in using our airport for general aviation for transportation from the big city to the Northwoods. We’ve cleared space for approximately 8 new box hangars and then 10 new T-hangars that will be added next spring.”