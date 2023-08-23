Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG EXPECTED TO DEVELOP IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN OVERNIGHT... Areas of dense fog, with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less, will likely develop across north central Wisconsin after midnight. The fog will persist until 8 am or 9 am Friday before lifting. Motorists traveling across the region overnight and early Friday morning can expect rapidly changing and poor visibilities at times. When driving in fog, slow down, turn on your low-beam headlights and keep a safe distance between you and the car in front of you.