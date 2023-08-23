WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - A new farmers market found a new home in Central Wisconsin. It was created due the limit on vendors at the Wausau Farmers Market. Now local producers in the area will have a place to sell their products and form bonds with the community.
"I am incredibly excited actually, because I have wanted to do something like this for a little while now," said Debra Weiss.
Debra Weiss the organizer of the Wausau Alternative Farmers Market, says she came up with this plan because of a need.
"I have been in business for 9 years and I have been having a hard time getting into a Wausau market," said Debra.
A few months ago, Debra decided to post on the “Ask Wausau” Facebook group to see if anybody else was having same issue and the post blew up. It turns out Debra wasn’t the only one having the same problem in Central Wisconsin.
"I had several people having similar experiences where they have not been able to get in for various reasons, and then a couple people said you should start a market," she said.
The Wausau Farmers Market has a vendor limit of 49 in their bylaw. For the new farmers market, there is no limit which will give local startups a chance to further sell their products. So far 30 vendors have signed up.
"It seems like ever since I started this it seems like I stuck a nerve and so I have been expecting that I may just get buried under an avalanche of vendors and I’m alright with that the more the merrier," said Debra.
The Wausau Alternative Farmers Market will officially begin this Saturday at 9 in the morning until 2PM in parking lot C. For more information on how you can sign up to be a vendor, you can click here.