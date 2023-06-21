RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- A new events center is opening its doors in downtown Rhinelander.
Wildflowers on Brown Street located in the heart of Rhinelander will be hosting its grand opening Saturday June 24th at 10 a.m. visitors can expect live music, snacks, and will be able to take a tour of the new events center.
Owners Adrian Reth and his wife Kayla Reth purchased the downtown building back in 2020 and it has been full steam ahead to remodel it and create a new space for the community.
“It took me about 3 years to get it to this point working part time on it with my full-time job in the meantime,” said Adrian Reth the owner of Wildflowers on Brown Street.
The venue space can accommodate many different types of gatherings. The back main area space can accommodate up to 48 guests. The front area gives a cozy feel for a group ranging around 10-15 people. The center also includes discounted rates for community events.
“We have celebrations, events we rent this building out by the hour or by the day for events and celebration, community events, you name it,” said Adrian Reth.
For more information on how to reserve a spot at Wildflowers on Brown Street people can visit their website at wildflowersonbrownstreet.com.