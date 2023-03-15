RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The Northwoods Alliance on Temporary Housing (NATH) has a new executive director. NATH Frederick Place is a homeless shelter with 16 beds available for people who are homeless or at imminent risk for homelessness. Their new executive director is Abbey Dall Lukowski has been busy meeting residents and volunteers of NATH Frederick Place.
The shelter is funded by a combination of grants, community fundraisers, and private donations. It will now be Dall’s responsibility to sustain the fundraising efforts. She says, it’s her goal to continue the work the former director began.
Dall said she has big shoes to fill, but she’s up for the challenge. She says, “I look forward to bringing in my experiences and my expertise in that area to help that sustainability continue on.”
In addition to continuing the current services at the shelter, Dall would like to expand to include more businesses in the region. She would like to help residents with things like haircuts, dental work or other things that can help a person’s self-confidence. This is something that’s typically forgotten when people are trying to cover the costs of their basic needs.
Dall is busy organizing events and fundraisers as well. She is picking up where the former director left off on fundraising. Wednesday March 15, from 4pm to 8pm Dairy Queen of Rhinelander is donating 20% of their sales to the Frederick Place shelter, but that isn’t the only fundraising event happening.
Sunday April 23, 2023 Frederick Place and Ripco Credit Union are sponsoring a Brewer Fun Bus. With a limit of 50 people, the $100 tickets to see the Red Sox vs. Brewers are going quick. Dall says there are only about 20 seats remaining.
If you’re interested in any of the fundraising events or want to volunteer, contact NATH Frederick Place at 715-369-9888 or visit their website here.