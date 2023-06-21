When Elcho’s Camp Lyle closed, it was a bittersweet moment for former camper and employee Justin Jabs.
“I learned how to do laundry at camp,” said Jabs. “I learned how to shave for the first time at camp. I learned what it means to be a leader and how to work with others.”
Jabs still keeps up with his friends from Camp Lyle.
“Two out of the five folks that stood up at my wedding were guys that I met at camp,” said Jabs.
When they found out that the site was going to be repurposed into a public camping ground, Jabs and his friends were thrilled.
“The reservation came up for sale and the county acquired it because it had a lot of potential for recreational use,” said Al Murray, the Forest Administrator for Langland County.
Murray has been preparing the campground for public use, hoping to offer visitors an opportunity to escape.
“If you're coming from anywhere developed, sometimes you need space,” said Murray. “I come here for work sometimes just to get away from the office.”
Right now, the camp is accepting reservations via tickets. Come July 1st, they’ll be accepting online reservations.
Most of the campsites are available for thirty five dollars a day for amenities like running water and flushable toilets.
But what they really offer is an opportunity to connect with nature.
“I grew up here,” said Murray. “I don't know why you would want to be anywhere else.”
And form lifelong memories.
“Many of my favorite fondest memories of life are back at that property,” said Jabs. “And I think, again, that's one of the reasons we're so excited.”