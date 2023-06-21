ARBOR VITAE - A new bridge installed this month will save a Lakeland snowmobile club hours of time grooming the trails.
Cross Country Cruisers maintain trails in Arbor Vitae, Minocqua, and Woodruff. They’ve installed this new bridge that goes over Verna Creek in Arbor Vitae. The 25-thousand-pound bridge replaced an old 10-thousand-pound bridge.
The Cross Country Cruisers said this bridge will allow groomers to go right across the creek without backing up and returning to the road to get around it.