MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- A new friend is ready to greet visitors at Wildwood Wildlife Park in Minocqua. Tafari was born on August 4th and made his debut for visitors on August 10th at the Wildwood Wildlife Park in Minocqua.
“His name is Tafari, which means king in Africa so it fits him perfectly for being the king of the giraffe clan,” said Kim Domaszek the Education Coordinator at Wildwood Wildlife Park.
His mother Teeneka and his father Tiki are also at the zoo for visitors to see. People are able to feed the giraffes at the zoo.
“The gestation period is 15 months so the zookeepers and everybody have been preparing him and monitoring the mom and making sure everything goes perfectly for the delivery," said Domaszek.
Tafari was born at 130 pounds and just shy of 6 feet tall and his name beginning with a ‘T’ keeps with the trend of the rest of the giraffe’s names at the zoo. Employees encourage everyone to come see Tafari and learn more about the animals.
“We just want people to come out and educate themselves about the animals; The importance of the animals and the zoo. We have the giraffe program that we send money to help the giraffes out in the wild, so it’s a big thing to have a baby giraffe come be born at the zoo,” said Domaszek.
“If you haven’t come and seen him yet he’s out everyday, rain or shine as long as it’s not thunder storming he’ll be out here until the end of the season,” said Domaszek.
The park opens every morning at 9 and the last day to see Tafari and the rest of the animals for the season is October 8.