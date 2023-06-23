Rhinelander Oneida County Airport, WI. (WJFW)- Summertime is often the time to travel for many, and air travel has increased in demand right before the 4th of July.
One of the two daily flights to Minneapolis St. Paul from the Rhinelander Oneida County Airport will be in a bigger aircraft, The CRJ-900. The plane can carry 76 passengers, rather than the usual 50 of the CRJ-200.
“We’re surmounting that obstacle and kind of defying the trend with a larger aircraft, though we’re not getting more flights per say or more frequency’s we’re getting more capacity," said Matthew Leightner the Airport Director at the Rhinelander Oneida County Airport.
The airports new aircraft will begin transporting passengers July 1st right in time for its most popular month. The CRJ-900 will have many new benefits for those looking to travel this summer.
“I think it’ll be a better experience for passengers to either delta comfort or first class, the segment time to Minneapolis isn’t too long and once you get to Minneapolis you can connect basically anywhere in the world so it’s gonna be an easy seamless one stop process," said Leightner.
The number of flights will stay the same with two per day. But more seats should keep prices down.
“Just think that it’s a good thing for the airport, I’m glad that we’re able to make these improvements and I’m glad that it’s working out," said Angie Frey the Assistant Director at the Rhinelander Oneida County Airport.