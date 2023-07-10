Wisconsin schools reported nearly 6,000 instances of secluding students and nearly 7,000 of physical restraint during the 2021-22 school year. That's according to new data from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Of those students, 76 percent of those physically restrained have a disability.
Children in elementary schools were also found to be involved in a higher percentage of instances of seclusion and physical restraint than other levels of school.
An investigation by Hearst Newspapers from last year found these practices are used disproportionately on students with disabilities, black students and boys.
Wisconsin law allows the use of physical restraint and seclusion in schools only in "circumstances where a student’s behavior presents a clear, present, and imminent risk to the physical safety of the student or others."