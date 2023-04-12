RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – The second week of April is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. This is time set aside to appreciate all the hard work 911 dispatchers, or public safety telecommunicators, do every day and don’t get the recognition other first responders enjoy. Jake Simkins is a Captain with the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department and supervises emergency services telecommunications. He says, “They’re a really vital part of our operations here at the sheriff’s office. They’re not, um, they work behind walls, so they’re not as seen as some of our other emergency services, but they’re a very critical part of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.”
Scott Meier is 1 of 13 full-time dispatchers answering calls. He says his day begins at about 4:30 when he gets to work and logs onto his computer. On average, Meier answers 100 calls a day and about a third require emergency services to be dispatched. Meier says, “A lot of calls come in and they’re having their worst day, so we have to have some empathy to be able to break through to get the communication parts we need.” The most important information, he says, is location. Meier says, “if we know where to go, we can send everybody, if we don’t know where to go, it’s really hard to send people, so that is our most important gathering piece, where is this the location of this emergency.”
At the end of the day, Meier says he and his coworkers are a close-knit group that support each other. Meier, “we’re just a great group of people, we really are, we’re truly in here our job is different than anything else in the law enforcement area.”