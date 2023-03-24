NORTHWOODS - With the snow melting outside, soon enough thousands of campers will be enjoying Wisconsin's Northwoods.
The Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest are looking for volunteer hosts to keep campgrounds running smoothly.
Campground hosts are provided with a free campsite. Hosts are required to work around 25 hours each week for at least one month, which is mostly making sure the campground is clean.
Some campgrounds with the highest need are Lake Emily, Sailor Lake and Twin Lakes which are all between Lac du Flambeau and Fifield. There is also a need at Ada Lake, Bear Lake and Morgan Lake campgrounds which are all in Forest County.
Reach out to the Chequamegon-Nicolet for more details on their website, https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/cnnf/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD1096417, or Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CNNF002.