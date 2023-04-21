National Drug Take Back Day

NORTHWOODS, Wis (WJFW) – National Drug Takeback Day is Saturday April 22 and the Northwoods has multiple drop off locations. Vilas County Sheriff Joseph Fath says “It’s significant, because every year, Wisconsin leads the country in the amount of drugs that they collect through the drug takeback program.” These are medications, both over-the-counter and prescription, that are no longer needed or maybe expired. Fath says, “We’re not the biggest state nor the highest population, but there’s a significant amount of old medication that gets turned in.”
By turning these medications over to the drop off locations, they don’t end up in the garbage or toilet. Moriah Gross is a Community Health Specialist for the Oneida County Health Department says, “Flushing them down the toilet, it really creates an environmental concern, because the treatment systems really don’t have a way to thoroughly clean out all of the medications.”
Drop off locations are sponsored throughout the Northwoods and can be found on the DHS website here. Each drop off location has a list of items accepted such as pills and patches, and a list of things that aren’t accepted, like sharps and aerosol sprays. Gross says Oneida County collected 523 pounds of medication through their drug take back event in October 2022.
Sheriff Fath says, medications don’t need to be in their original containers nor does it matter who brings them in. He says, “If they’re not being used, lets get them out of the medicine cabinet and disposed of properly.”