RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW) – In 1949, the United States Congress designated May as Mental Health Awareness Month because of the increased numbers of veterans suffering from mental illness after returning from World War II. 73 years later, May is still recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is an organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for people with mental illness. NAMI Northern Lakes is Vilas, Oneida, and Forest County’s local nonprofit, which serves residents of those counties.
Linda Peterson works for NAMI Northern Lakes and helps coordinate support groups, volunteers, and even lunches. She also helped organize their Mental Health Awareness campaign, she says: “(NAMI’s) brain cell initiative, that is getting the word out that May is mental health awareness, and what we do is we have these paper brains for donation around town and anyone that wants to support us can sign their name on it and hang it up in whatever establishment they find them.”