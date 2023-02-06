VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Sheriff's Office released the names of the two individuals involved in last week's fatal snowmobile accident.
On Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call reporting two snowmobiles had crashed on Trail 70 in the Town of Cloverland.
Both operators, Robert Groter, 75 from Wyoming, IL, and Andrew Spiess, 43, from Elmhurst IL, were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
