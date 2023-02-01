VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Sheriff's Office released the names of both individuals that were killed in snowmobile crashes on Jan. 26 and Jan. 29.
On Jan. 26, the Vilas County Sheriff's Office received a call about a snowmobiler who had struck a tree in the Town of Phelps.
According to the Sheriff's Office, officers identified that the snowmobile had gone off the trail and struck a tree near marker 920. Live saving efforts were unsuccessful and the operator, Diana Kiel, 59, of Phelps, was pronounced deceased.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
On Jan. 29, the Vilas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a snowmobile that struck a tree in the Town of Arbor Vitae, just after 7 p.m.
The crash happened on Trail 17 near Schuman Rd.
Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful, and the driver, T.G. Redfern, 54, from Lovington Illinois, was pronounced deceased.
The crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin DNR.
The Vilas County Sheriff's Office wants to remind snowmobile riders to ride safely as there have been seven snowmobile deaths reported by the Wisconsin DNR in 2023. Three of the seven deaths have happened in Vilas County.