MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- Two of the top high school boys soccer stars in the Northwoods, Yaroslav Myshchyshyn and Toby Volkmann, squared off in their season opener on Tuesday night. Both players are coming off of stellar junior years, with Volkmann recording 35 goals in 18 games for Three Lakes and Myshchyshyn scoring 38 goals in 16 games for Lakeland Union during the 2022 season.
This game was a rematch of last year's season opener, which saw the T-Birds take down the Bluejays in Three Lakes 4-2, and the rematch didn't disappoint.
51 seconds into the game, Volkmann got the scoring started as he put the ball in the back of the net to raise the eyebrows of many spectators watching from IncredibleBank Field as Three Lakes took a 1-0 lead. That lead stayed put until Myshchyshyn responded with a goal of his own 28 minutes later to tie it up. Myshchyshyn didn't stop there, as he scored two more goals in the next six minutes to record a hat trick before halftime. Going into the end of the first half, Lakeland Union saw themselves hold a 3-1 lead with Myshchyshyn and Volkmann scoring every goal.
In the second half, Myshchyshyn didn't take his foot off the gas. In the 57th minute, he put his fourth goal of the game in the back of the net to put his team up 4-1. After Volkmann's goal in the 51st second, he awakened a beast in Yaroslav Myshchyshyn, who responded with four straight goals. However, Volkmann responded to that with his second goal of the match in the 63rd minute, but it was too late, and Lakeland Union held on to win it 5-2.
After that opening goal in the first minute, Myshchyshyn said that he had to regroup his team to bring them back in it.
"My first thought was, 'Uh oh,' because they scored in, like, the first two minutes," said Myshchyshyn. "Then, the field kind of calmed down a little bit and we got into our role, and things just started to fall our way."
Myshchyshyn's response to Volkmann's opening goal was loud and impressive, rallying off four straight to help get his team the opening week win.
"It was fun," said Myshchyshyn. "The first one was a nice chip over, I just finished it in the corner. The second one was pretty much the same, except for the other side of the net. The third one was honestly kind of lucky, there was a ricochet and it came right back to me and I just put it in the back of the net."
With the win, Lakeland Union improves to 1-0 on the season. They'll look to remain undefeated on Thursday when they host another non-conference home game, this time against Rice Lake.
Three Lakes falls to 01- on the season with the loss. They'll look to get their first win of the season on Thursday when they travel to Eagle River for another non-conference road game against a Great Northern Conference team, this time against Northland Pines.