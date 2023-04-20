MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Davin Stoffel is a three sport athlete from Mosinee High School. He's a starring baseball, basketball, and football player which has earned him 10 varsity letters. He's helped the baseball team to a sectional championship, and was name all-conference his junior year.
On top of his athletic achievements, he's also excelled in the classroom. Stoffel ranks first in his class academically, he was a member of the student senate, and the National Honor Society. Stoffel has a 4.0 GPA and signed to South Dakota State University for football, and to major in mechanical engineering. He want to concentrate on aerospace while in college because he's always been fascinated with space.
"The best feeling in the world is accomplishing something that you didn’t think was possible and winning is fun," said Stoffel." So when you work hard and put in the work to see that that dream come true, through those challenges that’s when you get the best feeling."
Davin is finally starting to see his hard work pay off. He's excited about the award because it shines light to his perseverance.
"Huge honor, huge blessing", said Stoffel. "To be considered in that, it feels like a big recognition of the work I’ve put in both in the classroom, on the field and court."
Davin is a four-time letter-winner in basketball and football, and was named all-conference his junior and senior seasons. With large athletic accomplishments continuing throughout his years, academics has never taken the back seat.
"I enjoy learning new things and getting better and excelling in the classroom," said Stoffel. "I'm a very competitive person and that can translate from athletics to school."
The award ceremony will be held on May 7th at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wausau.