Lake Tomahawk, WI. (WJFW)- The Musky area wood carvers located in Lake Tomahawk have been carving new creations for more than 30 years.
The group meets every Thursday morning from 9:00-11:30 at the Sloan community center in Lake Tomahawk. They are inviting those interested in the art of wood carving to join through a new beginner’s class starting on June 22nd.
The class will be taught by Gordy Moscinski a local wood carver who has been carving for over 30 years. The class is open to anyone no matter what skill level.
“They are so helpful, all the carvers are very helpful, if you’ve never carved anything there is somebody within our group that will help teach you how to do it.” said Dick Skroski a member of the Musky Area Wood Carvers
Skroski also says that the wood carvings include a range of many different kind of creations including fish, birds, flat carvings, canes and more!
For more information on the art of wood carving or becoming a member people can visit their website muskyareawoodcarvers.com or stop by Thursday mornings at the Sloan community center.