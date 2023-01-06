Municipal Snow Removal

RHINELANDER, Wi (WJFW) – Shoveling snow is one task that can’t be avoided in the Northwoods. Dave Melvin, Rhinelander’s code enforcement officer, wants to remind residents to clear their sidewalks and driveways. This can be difficult when snow plows push snow onto already shoveled sidewalks and driveways.
Melvin reminds both renters and owners, it is their responsibility to clear snow from sidewalks and driveways, and per code, residents have 24 hours to clear snow if there is two or more inches of snowfall. In addition, parking a vehicle on a sidewalk or boulevard is prohibited as it creates an obstruction for pedestrians.
“We just don’t want it to be a situation where we have children walking in the street or having to walk through yards or walk through knee-deep snow while they’re trying to get to school,” says Melvin.
If residents are having trouble clearing their driveways or sidewalks, Melvin encourages them to use social media to ask for help or they can reach out to the city, however the city charges a fee for snow removal.