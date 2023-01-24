EAGLE RIVER (WJFW) - The Eagle River Chamber of Commerce announced that the second-ever Mules Up North will take place on Sat., Mar. 4.
Bartenders from Eagle River area bars and restaurants will mix two different types of mules in the mix-drink competition. The event will last 3 hours and consist of heavy hors d'ouerves and live entertainment throughout the evening. Event patrons will sample drinks and vote on their favorite mule with the winners being announced at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets for Mules Up North can be purchased online for a cost of $85. They'll go on sale starting Feb. 1. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Patrons must be at least 21 years old.
Patrons will get to take home a souvenir copper mug commemorating the event.
More information about Mules Up North can be found on the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.
