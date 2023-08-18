STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW)- Here in the early stages of this game, SPASH will hand it off to Braylon Smola but he coughs it up and Aaron Dworczyk is there for Mukwonago to recover the fumble.
Ensuing drive for Mukwonago, they hand it off to Cole Oldenberg and he punches it in to give them the early lead.
Next drive for the Panthers, Grant Chandonais lobs it up for Amon Konopacki and he makes Odell-like one handed catch.
Later that drive Chandonais lobs it up again but this time it's picked off by Jack Savasta and Mukwonago takes over.
That next possession, the quarterback drops back to pass and drops this one over the middle and Mason Kelly does the rest as he takes this one for six.
Mukwanago would go on to win 35-7 and improve to 1-0 on the season.