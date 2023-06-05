Every summer, mosquitoes are an issue in the area, but they have been especially bad this year.
According to the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District in Minnesota, the spike is tied to spring flooding, high precipitation and a delayed hatching from drought years.
This year, the Northwoods has experienced 2.5 more inches of precipitation for the year than average leading to the higher total.
There is good news though. The number of cattail mosquitos, which peak around the 4th of July, are looking like their numbers will be down due to low rainfall last year.