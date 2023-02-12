MEDFORD. Wisc. (WJFW)- The Great Northern Conference championship game was held at the Simek Recreation Center in Medford on Saturday. There have been two teams that have stood above the rest in the GNC, Lakeland Union and Mosinee, so it's no surprise that these two teams faced-off with the conference trophy on the line. This isn't the first time these two teams have played each other this season, with Lakeland Union winning the first matchup 5-4 in Mosinee. All that did was put a chip on Mosinee's schedule, and they were looking for revenge as well as a conference championship in their game on Saturday.
Lakeland Union took home the regular season Great Northern Conference crown, and they were looking to take home the conference tournament trophy as well. The T-Birds came into this matchup with a 16-3 overall record, and have locked up the top seed in the Division 2-Section 2 state tournament.
Conversely, the team they played against on Saturday is the second seed in the state tournament for Division 2-Section 2. Mosinee finished second in the conference standings at the regular season, but they were still looking to leave the Simek Recreation Center with a trophy of their own. Overall, Mosinee was 17-6 on the season before their matchup with Lakeland Union on Saturday.
The first period featured more hard hits than scoring. It was a physical period, with bodies flying everywhere and both teams spending some time in the penalty box. However, the end of the first period remain scoreless, with both teams tied at zero. Mosinee attacked the goal more, leading Lakeland Union in shots 13-3.
The second period had some goals, though. Mosinee's strong attack paid off, with Jaeger Dhein putting the puck in the back of the net for the first goal of the game. His top shelf goal put Mosinee up 1-0. But, Lakeland Union had an answer. Aaron Wanta wanted to put one on the board for Lakeland Union, and he did just that, scoring to tie it up at one a piece. Mosinee stayed the more aggressive team, and lead 29-10 in total shots at the end of the second period.
The third period would prove to be the most important period for both teams so far this season. Mosinee got the early advantage, scoring the first goal. Caden Schmirler put the puck into the back of the net to give Mosinee a 2-1 lead. Then, Gavin Obremski was able to respond and put another quick goal in for Mosinee to make it 3-1. Lakeland Union had to respond if they wanted to stay in it, and they did just that. Aden Thiessen scored to bring the T-Birds within one goal, still trailing 3-2 but starting a comeback. However, Mosinee kept pulling ahead, as Gavin Obremski responded to the T-Birds goal with his second of the night, and Mosinee went up 4-2. The T-Birds wouldn't go away, though. Kort Meyer kept Lakeland Union's hopes alive by scoring a goal to bring it back within one once again, with the T-Birds still trailing 4-3. However, Mosinee's offensive attack was too strong, and they put in two more goals, one from Grant Kuklinski and another from Caden Schmirler. That was good enough to win it, as Mosinee used their strong third period to win this game and the Great Northern Conference 6-3.
Lakeland Union won the regular season conference, but Mosinee got the last laugh, winning the Great Northern Conference tournament. Mosinee improves to 18-6 on the season with the win, and are now on a five-game winning streak.
The T-Birds fall to 16-4 on the season with the loss. While they couldn't win the conference tournament, they were still able to win the regular-season conference title. The loss also snaps Lakeland Union's five-game winning streak.
Mosinee's next game will be at home against Waupaca on Thursday. That game will be the first round of the state tournament game.
Lakeland Union will be back on the ice on Thursday as well. The T-Birds will be hosting Stevens Point Pacelli in the first round of the state tournament in that game.