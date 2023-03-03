MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee hosted the number six seed Merrill for the regional round of boys basketball playoffs. Mosinee got a first round bye, so they were feeling fresh coming into this game. The student section came out, and showed out for this game with the stands getting rowdy. Merrill's student section was also full with fans showing their support.
In the first play of the game Mosinee came out strong and got the tipoff. Keagen Jirschele had possession to set u pa nice play to Garrett Shupe, who scored a three pointer to put them on the board first. Mosinee's energy was high and passing offense was too quick for the Blue Jays. It was clear the purple and white were ready for the next round of the playoffs.
Mosinee took the win with ease over Merrill, 79-47.
They will face off with number the number two seed, Shawano for the regional final round on March 4th.