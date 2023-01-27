TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)-Tomahawk hosted Mosinee to face off for the second time this season. Mosinee won the first match up 76-24 on their home court. Since they last played Mosinee has secured a 12-4 overall record and came into this game ranked third in the Great Northern Conference. The Hatchets have had a tough year trying to find their footing but still played strong.
No home court advantage was needed for Mosinee to secure a win. They came out with aggressive defense which prevented Tomahawk from scoring opportunities. Mosinee had multiple great scores from Keagen Jirschele, Garrett Shupe, and Landen Thomer. Tomahawk’s Jaxson Werner scores an impressive halftime buzzer beater but it’ll be the purple and white who’ll go into the second half with a 40 to 8 point advantage.
Mosinee goes on to win this one 77-26.
After this win, Mosinee is now 13-4 and is scheduled to play D.C. Everest January 31st. While Tomahawk will hit the road again, and face Rib Lake.