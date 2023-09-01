MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union and Mosinee came into tonight rivalry game on two different paths. Lakeland Union has really struggled up to this point losing both of their first two games. Mosinee had a tough game to start the season against Stratford but bounced back bigtime as laid out the hurt on Clintonville in Week 2.
Mosinee set the tone from the beginning as they shut down Lakeland Union and held them out of the endzone all night long. Offense was a strength for them as well as Mosinee put 33 point on the board in this one.
Mosinee ended up winning this Great Northern Conference opener and improves to 2-1 on the season ahead of their matchup with Ashland next weekend. With the loss, Lakeland Union now falls to 0-3 on the year and is looking to get things together as they prepare for Medford.