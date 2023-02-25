MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee hosted Lakeland Union Saturday afternoon in the sectional matchup to determine which team goes to state championships. Number two seed Mosinee had a great turn out of fans at their home arena, but number one seed Lakeland Union fans did not disappoint either. The last time Mosinee has been to state was in 2008, therefore they had a lot of pressure riding on this game. The T-birds are a competitive opponent coming out of their last game with a shutout.
You could see the efforts from both teams in trying to make it to the next round. However neither team scored in the first period, making the intensity rise. That being said, Mosinee was able to get on the board first with a power play. This set up the momentum for Mosinee, but you can't get too excited because Lakeland immediately responded and tied the game. The T-birds scored with Brayden Warchol passing to Gray Wagner who slipped it pass the goalie in a frenzy.
But this is the sectional championship so anything can happen. Mosinee is known for their power plays and that's what ultimately secured them the second goal. A pass to Elliot Yirkovsky out wide, he hit a top shelf goal to put Mosinee ahead of Lakeland at the end of the second period.
Lakeland Union made many attempts to come back in the third period, but Mosinee's defense wasn't letting the lead go. You could feel the frustration from the T-Birds as the clock was running out and Mosinee was not letting up.
Mosinee beats Lakeland Union 2-1 and claim their spot at state.
"Excited and proud of the guys, and they put in all the work and they earned it," said Coach Michalski. "Obviously I was nervous the entire game, we did find a way to get one on the power play, they answered back.. then huge response from us and we got one right after."
It takes tenacity and resilience to continue to stay focused as the score goes back and forth. But Mosinee was able to keep it together and stay focused.
"Our biggest thing is no quitting, drive and try to out work people," said Coach Michalski." It wasn't all pretty at all times in the game but we executed when we needed to."
Mosinee looks to play number three seed; Oregon in the first round of State Championships on March 2nd.