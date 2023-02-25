Weather Alert

...HEAVY WINTRY MIX OF PRECIPITATION ARRIVING LATE SUNDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY MONDAY... .A strong low pressure system will spread heavy mixed precipitation across central and northern Wisconsin late Sunday night into Monday. Significant ice and snow accumulations are possible. Strong east winds will develop late Sunday night into Monday, then shift to the northwest Monday evening, leading to the possibility of tree and power line damage. There is still some uncertainty in the forecast, as small changes in temperature could significantly alter precipitation type, and how much snow and ice accumulates. Widespread hazard travel is expected on Monday. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches and ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Shawano, and Southern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...From late Sunday night through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Snow covered and icy roads are likely. Travel could be very difficult or impossible at times. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this winter storm. &&