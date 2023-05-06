MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- The weather held up perfect for a Saturday morning Great Northern Conference baseball match up. Mosinee was on a four game streak coming into this game with an overall record of 9-2. They trail the Medford Raiders in the GNC with a 5-1 Conference record. Rhinelander has a 3-8 record so far this year and were looking to break their four game losing streak.
In game one Davin Stoffel had a good game putting his teammates in positions to score. In the first inning he secured an RBI single scoring Taylor Lemanski and keeping up that momentum to secure a double RBI in the second inning.
Mosinee won the first game shutting out Rhinelander 10-0.
For game two it started slower as each teams defense thrived. Rhinelander didn't give up easy runs and would prevent Mosinee from scoring until the fourth inning. However once Mosinee started, they didn't stop.
Mosinee won game two, ironically with the same score of 10-0. Mosinee will travel for their next game against Northland Pines on May 9th.
Rhinelander will travel again to play D.C. Everest on Monday, May 8th.