MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Friday Northland Pines traveled to Mosinee to face off in a Great Northern Conference baseball game. Mosinee has been killing it in the GNC tying Medford with a 9-1 Conference record. Mosinee was on a seven game winning streak coming into this game. This was Northland Pines and Mosinee's second time facing each other this season. Their last time facing each other was Tuesday, and the purple and white won that game with a shut out 0-15. Northland Pines has had an up and down season so far, as they're ranked sixth in the GNC.
The Eagles got off to a solid start scoring in the first inning off a wild pitch. However, Mosinee has a powerful pitcher; Keagan Jirschele strikes out the next two players to put them in the bottom of the first inning. Mosinee didn't waste any time tying the game up at one with Taylor Lemanski securing an RBI Single. Lemanski is now on 3rd base, with Gavin Obremski up to bat and he hits a ground ball to center field to score Lemanski to give Mosinee the lead.
Mosinee didn't lay off the brakes and took the win over Northland Pines 11-1.
Mosinee now has an overall record of 13-2, while Northland Pines falls to 6-10.
Northland Pines will have another shot to get a win when they host Phillips on May 15th. Mosinee will play the Evergreens at D.C. Everest on May 13th.