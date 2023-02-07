MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee hosted Northland Pines for their senior night game. Mosinee has been on a roll lately coming into this game on a three-game winning streak and sitting at second in the Great Northern Conference with a 9-2 record.
Mosinee girls were aggressive defensively to Northland Pines offense even frustrating the Pines team. Mosinee was able to force turnovers and got to the free throw line on multiple occasions. Some of the leading scorers included Taelyn Jirschele, Britt Fitzgerald, and Kaityln Selle.
Mosinee wins with a final score of 72-35.
The purple and white are scheduled to play Freedom on February 13th while Northland Pines will head to Medford February 10th.