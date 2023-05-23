MOSINEE, Wisc (WJFW)-Regular season play for softball is officially over for Lakeland and Mosinee. This Great Northern Conference matchup is the first round of WIAA Regionals. Mosinee is coming into this game with a 18-4 regular season record and completed the confere sitting in second to Medford. Mosinee has a well-rounded team with great offensive and defense. Lakeland Union on the other hand is a solid team but lacks the full ability to take down teams as their potential says they could. This resulted in an 8-11 regular season record and sitting fourth in the Conference although they have a stellar pitcher. Saylor Timmerman is arguably one of the best pitchers in the Conference causing many no-hitters but the team's record doesn’t reflect this impressive stat. We’ll see if Lakeland could put the pieces together against Mosinee, or did Mosinee defend their home turf and send the T-birds packing.
This game was full of action as Mosinee decided to start the game in their favor, scoring a run first. Saylor Timerman did a good job securing multiple strikeouts but Mosinee was bold with their offense stealing bases and runs. However, Ali Timmerman would put the T-birds on the board first with an RBI Single. Then the game separating play was Maggie Woller hitting a risky one to first base but it paid off as she secured the teams RBI double.
Mosinee would win this game 5-1 to go to the next round of the playoffs.