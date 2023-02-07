Mosinee moves on to Great Northern Championship game after win over Rhinelander

MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- It was a Great Northern Conference matchup between Mosinee and Rhinelander. Both teams are coming off of a win in their last game. Mosinee secured a win over Medford 13-0, while Rhinelander took a victory over Ashland 4-1.
Mosinee sits at number two to Lakeland Union in the GNC rankings while Rhinelander is number three. Mosinee had a 15-6 record coming into this match up. The Hodags have also been doing well with a 15-4 record.
It was a rather frustrating game to watch as a fan because each team didn't shy away from shooting but the goalies were brick walls and weren't letting anything by. Neither team was able to get on the board during the first period despite many attempts. The Hodags were playing aggressively and had many scoring opportunities but Mosinee' goalie, Aiden Karst was ready for each shot.
Mosinee ultimately took the win over Rhinelander 3-0 and moves on to the GNC Championship game, February 11th at Medford against Lakeland Union.