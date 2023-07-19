MOSINEE, Wis. (WJFW) - Parks are an important part of cities and towns. It provides people a place to sit and relax without having to worry about anything.
"It’s very important to continuously enhance our city by adding new elements that make our city a great place to live and visit," said Jeff Gates the Mosinee City Administrator.
Last month the city of Mosinee was awarded a $50,000 Vibrant Spaces Match Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to help revitalize the downtown area.
"It’s a very exciting thing," said Jeff.
City Administrator Jeff Gates says City Square Park will receive new decorative lighting and updates to an old garage.
"Square Park is a beautiful park, it’s just going to invigorate the area as far as we're a concern," said Gates.
In addition to that, a new mural will be painted.
"I’ve been waiting for a mural for some sorts for years," said Heidi Miller.
Heidi Miller the owner of Created Anew Designs in Downtown Mosinee, says this mural will be a postcard to show off the history of the city.
"I think they’re going to ask questions about it," said Heidi. I feel like they’re going to want to who’s in there and why they’re in there and it’s just going to be a great opportunity for us to educate people," said Miller.
The main goal is to help people realize what the city has to offer, Miller believes these changes will make a huge impact for tourists and current residents.
"It’s going to be new; it’s going to be different and I’m just really excited for the whole thing," said Heidi.
The plan is to start working on the projects in a few weeks and then have it completed by next summer. The space will be used for community events throughout the year.