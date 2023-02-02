MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Mosinee's boys basketball team has been hot lately. They're riding a three-game winning streak heading into their Thursday night matchup with Rhinelander, and are one of the top three teams in the Great Northern Conference. Mosinee's overall record coming into their matchup was 14-4, and they were 6-2 in conference games, trailing Northland Pines by one game.
Rhinelander on the other hand, has cooled off as of late. The Hodags are 5-11 on the season and 3-4 in conference play. They are sitting in fourth place right now in the Great Northern Conference, but have lost their last five games.
Mosinee had a hot start to this game, and were able to keep that momentum the whole way through, winning this one 74-45. The dynamic duo of Keagan Jirschle and Davin Stoffel took this game over for Mosinee, using that hot start to combine for 26 points at the half.
The Hodags fall to 5-12 with the loss, and have now dropped six straight games. This is also their third straight conference loss, and they fall to 3-5 in Great Northern Conference games, but are still half a game in front of Lakeland Union for fourth place.
Mosinee improves to 15-4 on the season, and have now won four straight games. They're also on a four-game conference winning streak, and improve to 7-2 in the great Northern Conference, inching closer to second place. Northland Pines still holds a half a game lead over Mosinee for second place in the conference.
Rhinelander will look to get back in the win column when they host the Great Northern Conference leading Medford Raiders on Tuesday. The Hodags will look to be the first team in the Great Northern Conference to defeat Medford this season, and will look to use their home-court advantage to do so.
Mosinee will look to improve their current winning streak to five games overall and in conference play. The team looking to stop them? Northland Pines. Mosinee will travel to Eagle River on Tuesday, looking to avenge their loss to the Eagles they suffered on Jan. 3, and sneak into second place in the great Northern Conference.