Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Call 211 on any phone if you need help finding a warming shelter. &&