MEDFORD, Wisc. (WJFW)- To say Medford's softball's season has been perfect so far would be a factual statement. The Raiders held a 16-0 record heading into their matchup with Mosinee on Wednesday, looking to stay undefeated. They held a 9-0 record in conference play, and are sitting comfortably in first place in the Great Northern Conference standings.
However, Mosinee was close behind them. They're a bit of a younger team, led by freshmen duo Taelyn Jirschle and Ava Busse, but don't let that age fool you, this team can contend with the best of them.
Mosinee came into their matchup with the number one ranked team in the state for Division-2 with a 12-4 record overall and a 7-3 record in the Great Northern Conference. These two teams met once already this season, with Medford taking the first game in Mosinee 4-0. Because of that, Mosinee was looking to get revenge, and take a conference road win and spoil Medford's quest for an undefeated season. These two teams have history as well, with Medford and Mosinee sharking the Great Northern Conference last season with Antigo, so both teams are looking to get a win and a shot at the outright conference title.
This game got off to a hot start, with Mosinee jumping out to a quick lead, scoring three runs in the first two innings to take a 3-0 lead after the second inning. Then, Medford started slowly coming back, doing everything they possibly could to score. However, the hot start was too much, as Mosinee won this game 3-2, ending Medford's campaign for an undefeated season.
With the win, Mosinee improves to 13-4 on the season and 8-3 in conference play. They're now on a three-game winning streak, and have become the first and only team to defeat Medford this season.
Medford suffered their first loss of the season. The Raiders are now 16-1 overall and 9-1 in conference play. However, the Raiders are still in first place in the Great Northern Conference, even with the loss.
Mosinee will look to capitalize off of their momentum from this win make it four wins in a row on Thursday, when they host Pacelli. Medford will look to bounce back from their loss and get back in the win column when they travel to Eagle River to take on Northland Pines on Thursday.