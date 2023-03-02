MIDDLETON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Thursday was day one to state championship play for Mosinee boys hockey. Last week they claimed the win over number two seed, Lakeland Union 2-1. This was the purple and whites first time at state since 2008. The Bob Suter Capitol Ice Arena was electric from the very beginning. Mosinee's fan base was thick with students and parents. Along with Oregon's student section also.
In the first period lots of shots were taken by both sides of the ice, but each teams goalie was effective at stopping them. That being, 49 seconds left in the the first period, the Panthers scored with Andrew Jicha passing to Jacob Cameron on a power play.
The intensity was high in the arena causing Mosinee to play with frustration versus strategy. They suffered from many penalties such as unsportsmanlike conduct, cross checking and interference. This was putting a strain on Mosinee’s numbers with multiple players sent to the penalty box.
“I think it was just the game of how it was, we don't typically take that many penalties, I don't know if they do either just unfortunately it took away a lot of base of the game, a lot of flow of the game," said Michalski." We had to adjust but we didn’t do a good enough job at that today.”
The penalties continued on both sides of the puck as the game headed into the 3rd period. So much, to the point where the line up was as little as 3 vs. 3. There were a total of 30 penalties in the game. Mosinee had 18 penalties for a total of 55 minutes, while Oregon had 15 for 41 minutes. The penalties didn't cause a big dent in Oregon's momentum because by the third period the box score was 3-0, Panthers up.
“We talked about trying to stay out of the box, and unfortunately that didn’t happen, we wanted to stay disciplined and we talked about staying composed and emotional intelligence and all those things but it was a lot of penalties in the game." said Michalski. "It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t find the time to capitalize when we had power plays.”
The city of Oregon is about 20 minutes away from Middleton. Therefore their fanbase was deep and filled the majority of the stands. That being said, Mosinee's Athletics Director confirmed they took four buses of fans down to Middleton to support the team. It's been over a decade since Mosinee has played in this level of intensity.
“I think a big part of it was the big crowd, we weren’t really ready for that in the matter," said Caden Schmirler." I think a lot of people were anxious. A lot of the little mistakes, soft passes and turnovers a lot of things like that cost us the game.”
Mosinee finished this season 21-8.