WAUSAU, Wisc. (WJFW)-This was a non-conference matchup between Waupaca and Mosinee Tuesday evening, but nonetheless, it was worth the watch. Mosinee has been blowing through the season on top more often than not, resulting in a 19-2 overall record and claiming the GNC title. They have a tied Conference record with Medford at 11-1. On the other hand, Waupaca has a 9-12 season record. This will be their last game before the first round of playoffs.
This game was played at a rather neutral location; Athletic Park in Wausau. A very nice and open facility for these two teams to face off.
Waupaca started the game off well, scoring in the first inning and putting many runners on base. However, Mosinee would tie the game up off an error play, as Keagen Jirschcle scored a run.
It was a back and forth game but Mosinee took the win 11-8 over Waupaca.
Waupaca will face Sheboygan Falls in the WIAA Regional round on Thursday. Mosinee will play in their last regular season game against Amherst on Thursday.