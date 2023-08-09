Mosaic Massage and Float Center offers unique relaxation experiences

ANTIGO, Wis (WJFW) – A new business is bringing a growing national trend to Antigo. Mosaic Massage and Float Center has two cabins and two pods where customers can float in salt water that rivals the Dead Sea. Gina Losser is the owner and head masseuse. She says some of her massage clients were traveling over 100 miles to float and she wanted to bring that experience closer. The tanks are filled with 150 gallons of water and 850 pounds of salt. Losser says, “salt is anti-microbial, anti-bacterial, it’s a good detoxifier.”
In addition to the float pods/cabins, Mosaic has a “Halo Therapy” room which is filled with Pink Himalayan salt. Losser says, “you can put your feet in the salt, you can lay in the salt if you want. When we turn the generator on, it pumps the same salt that’s in a nebulizer treatment, only dry, through the air for 45 minutes.” She says the salt in the air can help clear out a person’s lungs and sinuses.
They also have a “Sound Lounge” which is a table with sound cancelling headphones that play relaxing music and sounds. The customer lays down on the table while wearing the headphones. As the sounds play also vibrates with the sounds making the customer feel the vibrations through the table.
Staying true to their name Mosaic’s primary service is a traditional massage. Losser has been practicing massage therapy for 8 years now, and customizes each treatment to the customer. You can find more information on their website here.